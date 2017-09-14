Students show giving spirit

Students from Nashua-Plainfield Elementary and Intermediate schools raised over $2,100 while holding a coin drive last week to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, which tore through Texas and Louisiana recently.

This is not the first coin drive the students have done; they started this tradition last fall when the Nashua area was hit hard by flooding a year ago.

They raised money and also were able to decorate sugar cookies to give to the Nashua Fire Department.

Teachers came together as a group effort and after a few ideas everyone agreed to help the hurricane victims. A few of the teachers have personal ties in Houston and have friends who teach there.

“We all thought it would be a wonderful way for our students to learn about current affairs while also helping others,” said Crystal Moore. “We were not disappointed.

“The citizens of Nashua Plainfield never cease to amaze me. Our students and their parents have shown time and time again how caring and generous they are. I am proud to work for such a wonderful community.”



