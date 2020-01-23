Home / News / Students show off J-Term
Bailey Kriener shows off a catapult she and her group made in their J-term and plan to enter in a physics competition this spring.

Students show off J-Term

Thu, 01/23/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton High School students present projects
By: 
Lydia Gessner

The new gym and commons area were packed last Thursday night as community members came out to see what exactly New Hampton High School has been up to these last two weeks. 

The J-Term Showcase included booths and tables from every J-Term course where students presented projects cumulating their hard work work and everything they had learned during the 10 day span. 

The center of the gym held an obstacle course for robots built in Chad Pemble’s “Robotics” course, and around this included everything from a Quantam Mechanics presentation to a presentation on healthly food and wellbeing to tables to showcasing longbows students made themselves. 

For more on this story see the January 21 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

