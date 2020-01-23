Students show off J-Term

The new gym and commons area were packed last Thursday night as community members came out to see what exactly New Hampton High School has been up to these last two weeks.

The J-Term Showcase included booths and tables from every J-Term course where students presented projects cumulating their hard work work and everything they had learned during the 10 day span.

The center of the gym held an obstacle course for robots built in Chad Pemble’s “Robotics” course, and around this included everything from a Quantam Mechanics presentation to a presentation on healthly food and wellbeing to tables to showcasing longbows students made themselves.

