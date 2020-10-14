Stunning, amazing rooms

Duncan Slick climbed the ladder to the top of his loft barn, saw the John Deere blanket, the John Deere stuffed toy tractor and the tractor pillowcase.

The little 4-year-old stopped for a second and took it all in.

“Oh my God,” he said with about the biggest smile a 4-year-old can flash, and the folks in his bedroom on the Slick farmstead southeast of Fredericksburg … well, they swallowed hard and tried to fight back the tears.

It was that kind of Saturday afternoon at the home of Tiffany Slick and her two sons, Duncan and Beau, as Heavenly Days Dream Rooms “revealed” the bedrooms that were “redone” by the organization’s volunteers for a family that lost its husband and father when Sean Slick died on Aug. 4 from injuries suffered in a car accident.

Saturday, though, was simply beautiful.

The Slick boys — Sean’s “pride and joys” — first got a look at a new toy room on the first floor of the two-story house. And then it was time for 2-year-old Beau to see his room, one that came with a John Deere tractor bed and farm animals painted on the walls by a man named Anton Tomash with Kustom Garage Arts.

