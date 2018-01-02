Suellen Kolbet named 2018 Heartland Days Grand Marshal

The Heartland Days Committee announced on Wednesday that Suellen Kolbet will be the 2018 Heartland Days Grand Marshall.

The committee planned to surprise Kolbet with the news, and it worked.

“I was completely shocked,” Kolbet said. “I’m guessing because I’m retiring in May, they kind of thought that this would be the time. It’s an honor.”

Kolbet has served as New Hampton City Clerk since 1994, and her last day of work will be May 25, as she was named the new executive secretary for Rotary District 5970.

“We usually try to select someone who’s been involved in a lot of community service over the years,” said Jason Speltz, Executive Director at New Horizons Chamber. “In Suellen’s case, she’s been involved not just with the Heartland Days committee, but with Rotary and Chamber, RAGBRAI — she’s been a volunteer all-around.”

Heartland Days will be June 8-10, and Speltz said it will once again be a weekend of “good entertainment and good family fun.” The event will include the Vic Ferrari Band as the featured musical act Saturday night, and the weekend will also among many other things, feature the music of County Line Drive from Rochester, Baconfest, a Family Fun Zone, a fireworks show and a softball tournament — new this year.

And of course, the parade, which will feature Kolbet as grand marshall.

Last year’s Heartland Days Grand Marshalls were Mick Gage and Joe Glaser of the Chickasaw County Veterans Memorial Committee.

For more of this article, see Friday's Tribune.