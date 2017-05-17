Summer’s coming but Public Health administrator warns of season’s dangers

The administrator of the Chickasaw County Public Health and Home Care Department is offering suggestions for area residents as summer approaches.For example, Kathy Babcock last week warned residents that ticks are especially heavy in Northeast Iowa because of our wooded areas.“I suggest spraying with DEET,” said Babcock.Anyone working outside or in wooded areas should also wear long pants and shirts as well as closed toe shoes. Once done outside everyone should inspect their skin for ticks or other bite marks.“We weren’t all that concerned until the last five years,” said Babcock. “I have had cases of people getting ticks on them even just by mowing lawn.”Tick season is especially bad in the spring but runs through October.