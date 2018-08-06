Summer meals beginning soon

Kids are out of school and the lazy days of summer are here. Parents will have their hands full with the summer activities and weekly grocery bills will be going up now for area families. This can be a burden on a family budget but the school has a solution.

All children will have the opportunity to have breakfast and lunch throughout the summer months since the breakfast and lunch program will begin on Monday. Children up to age 18 will be able to enjoy breakfast from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Nashua-Plainfield Junior-Senior High.

