A summer like no other

Sun, 09/17/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
International internship gave New Hampton High senior an ‘education’
By: 
Bob Fenske

A month later, the impact of Hannah Heit’s “great summer adventure” hasn’t lessened; if anything, it has become more intense.
“I think of Ethiopia every single day,” the New Hampton High School senior said, “and I guess maybe the biggest thing I’ve learned is not to take anything for granted. ... It was a life-changing summer.”
Heit returned to the United States last month after spending her summer in Addis Ababa, the capital of the African country where she worked as a Borlaug-Ruan international intern with the World Food Prize Foundation.
She was one of 24 high school and college students selected for the prestigious internship, and she spent eight weeks at the International Livestock Research Institute where she researched into “Growth Rate of Chickens: A Comparison between Out-bred and On-bred Chicken Breeds.”
 

For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune

