Sumner light display is big draw for town

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 9:13am Brittany

This year, the community of Sumner came together to set up a brand new light display in their city park to help attract visitors to the area. The display was purchased from Minnesota by a family who then donated it to the town for the holiday season.It took a good month for the city to set up the unique light display with hundreds of volunteers and people helping out. The display was lit every night from 5 to 9 p.m. until Saturday night, Dec. 31.Parts of the display are animated, and the lights dance along to music on the radio.Donations were accepted to help pay for the lights every night. 

