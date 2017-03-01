Sumner light display is big draw for town

This year, the community of Sumner came together to set up a brand new light display in their city park to help attract visitors to the area. The display was purchased from Minnesota by a family who then donated it to the town for the holiday season.It took a good month for the city to set up the unique light display with hundreds of volunteers and people helping out. The display was lit every night from 5 to 9 p.m. until Saturday night, Dec. 31.Parts of the display are animated, and the lights dance along to music on the radio.Donations were accepted to help pay for the lights every night.