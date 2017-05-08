Superintendent says groundbreaking on new school is ‘big deal’

Jay Jurrens is up front when it comes to the groundbreaking ceremony that will be held on Monday, Aug. 14.

“It’s a big deal,” the New Hampton Community Schools superintendent said, “and it’s a deal we really want to celebrate with our entire community.”

And the school district’s top administrator admits it will be an emotional day when school officials gather with community members to break ground on New Hampton’s $19.415 million building project.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, and will culminate a process that began in 2013 when the School Board first discussed the need for a new school in New Hampton.

“It’s been a long journey,” Jurrens said, “and to see dirt really being moved, to me, at that point, that’s when you know we’re really going to do this.”

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 4 Tribune