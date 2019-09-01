Superlative second season

Lee Pool laughed when asked by a Rotary Club member last week how the Little Light of Mine will use the money donated to the annual Christmas season event at Mikkelson Park.

“Trust me, my wife will find great deals,” he said. “I don’t know how she does it, but if she has a 100 bucks, she’s going to figure out a way to get us a $1,000 worth of lights.”

Pool gave Rotary Club members an update on the organization that had humble beginnings and has grown into a must-see December attraction, and basically the update is this: If ever an organization avoided the proverbial “sophomore slump,” it was Little Light of Mine.

After having about 20 families, businesses and organizations display lights during the first year, the number of “sponsors” more than doubled in 2018, and thanks in large part to Lisa Pool’s penchant for finding bargains, so, too, did the Little Light of Mine Committee’s portion of the display, which is funded through donations and grants.

