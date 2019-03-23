Home / News / Supervisors agree to replace two sheriff’s vehicles

Supervisors agree to replace two sheriff’s vehicles

Sat, 03/23/2019 - 7:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Monday to purchase a car and a full-sized pickup over the summer, to replace two cars that will have a combined 300,000 miles on them by the time the new vehicles arrive around early July.
The state bid that the board accepted was for a 2019 Dodge Charger car at $24,637 and a 2019 four-wheel drive Dodge Ram full-sized pickup at $28,882, totaling $53,519, some $5,400 under budget for fiscal 2020.
