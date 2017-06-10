Supervisors appoint county attorney

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Chickasaw County Attorney Pat Wegman at the weekly meeting on Monday, then appointed local attorney Jennifer Schwickerath to take Wegman’s place for the remainder of Wegman’s term.

Wegman, who has served as county attorney for nearly 15 years, was recently appointed a district court associate judge for District 1. He was first elected in 2002, began serving in 2003 and was re-elected three times.

His resignation will be effective at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. At 4:31 p.m. on that same day, Schwickerath is slated to take over the job.

Schwickerath submitted a resume to the board on Monday and expressed her interest in the position. She was recommended by Wegman.

“She’s the perfect candidate,” said Wegman. “I’ve worked with Jennifer since 2006, and I believe she’s the person we need.”

“I try to do my best, and it’s very humbling when people come out and show support for you,” Schwickerath said after the meeting Monday. “It was very nice to hear the recommendation from Pat, and from all these people who I’ve worked very closely with over the years.”

Schwickerath has experience not only in the courtroom, but also in civil law.

“I have significant experience in juvenile and criminal law, I’ve had the opportunity to have contested hearings and trials,” she said. “I’ve also been involved in the community on different boards, and I think a big part of the job is working with all the different community organizations.”

Schwickerath has practiced law in New Hampton with the firm of Elwood, O’Donahue, Braun and White since 2006, and is currently serving as chairperson of the community health board at Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton, where she is a board trustee.

