Supervisors appoint Knoll to Board of Health

The Chickasaw County Board of Health is back to “full strength” but it took several votes from the Board of Supervisors last Tuesday before a fifth member to the board was appointed.

Board members voted down the reappointment of Jim Cook to the board for the third time on a 3-2 vote with Jacob Hackman and Tim Zoll, as they had done earlier in January, supporting Cook’s renomination.

They then voted 3-2 to not appoint Dr. Todd Becker and Nikki Dreckman to the board before approving the appointment of former Chickasaw County Auditor Joan Knoll to the Board of Health. Chairman Rick Holthaus, Jason Byrne and Matt Kuhn voted for Knoll’s appointment.

“For me, I would say her financial background, working with budgets, the fact that she was a HIPPA compliance officer for the county are all good things,” Kuhn said. “I think that’s important for the Board of Health.”

More on the story may be found in the Feb. 2 Tribune.