Supervisors approve 2020-21 budget, tax levy

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the county’s 2020-21  budget and tax levy last week, but not before a former supervisor and current candidate expressed his displeasure with the process.

The budget approved calls for an urban levy of $5.63688 per $1,000 valuation, a decrease of 1.8 percent while the rural levy for 2020-21 would be $8.87572 per $1,000 valuation, an increase of 1.4 percent, but because valuations rose, especially in urban areas, many of those taxpayers will see an increase in the county portion of their bill.

The county expects to take in about $6.62 million in property taxes next year under the budget proposal, an increase of 2.8 percent.

