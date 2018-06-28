Home / News / Supervisors approve fireworks ordinance

Supervisors approve fireworks ordinance

Thu, 06/28/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

A public hearing on the proposed Chickasaw County fireworks ordinance, which sticks to an Iowa law adopted in 2017, went off without incident last week.
The second and third readings were waived, and the ordinance passed into law.
The ordinance does a couple of main things:
• It authorizes a licensed, inspected vendor to come in and sell consumer fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county in a temporary or permanent structure.
• It authorizes use of consumer fireworks in general in unincorporated areas on private property during permitted dates — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 1 to July 8, Dec. 10 to Jan 3 — and hours, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. generally, except until 11 p.m. on July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately before and after.
The consumer has to shoot within those dates or it’s illegal because the county cannot give a permit for “consumer fireworks,” Assistant County Attorney Mark Huegel said.
— For more on this story, see the June 26 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here