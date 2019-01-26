Home / News / Supervisors approve software, discuss attorney’s budget

Supervisors approve software, discuss attorney’s budget

Sat, 01/26/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved a sharing agreement for legal case management software called ProLaw that it can back out of with 30 days of notice, and took up the budget and staffing for the County Attorney’s Office in a discussion-only item.
County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath and Data Processing Director Ray Armel presented options for the ProLaw software through the Iowa County Attorneys Case Management Project. 
In one option, a shared server is hosted by the Iowa State Association of Counties.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 25 New Hampton Tribune.

