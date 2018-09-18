Home / News / Supervisors believe they can reallocate health reserve funds

Supervisors believe they can reallocate health reserve funds

Tue, 09/18/2018 - 3:24pm Bob Fenske
Two board members share opinion from State Auditor’s Office employee
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

A balance of some $790,000 of a $1.2 million fund that had supplemented county health care costs prior to 2014, which does not contain employee money, can go back into the general fund, to be used as the Board of Supervisors decides, Chairman Jacob Hackman said during a meeting Monday.
The difference between the $790,000 and the $1.2 million was restricted departmental money.
There are two funds supplementing the county health care costs. In addition to the current partial-self-fund account of about $470,000 as of June 30, Monday’s focus was on one that was used prior, up to about 2013, with about a $1.2 million balance, which the board heard about from Iowa Governmental Health Care Plan rep Denise Ballard on Aug. 27.
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 14 New Hampton Tribune.

