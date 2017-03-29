Supervisors change mind, will take land

The Chickasaw County Conservation Board will get its land after all after the Board of Supervisors Monday voted 4-0, with one abstention, to accept a 130.7-acre parcel of land from the Iowa Department of Transportation.The decision came after a large crowd of citizens met with the board Monday afternoon to voice their displeasure with the board’s decision two weeks ago not to take the land.Chickasaw County Conservation Board Director Brian Moore was able to clear up some of the issues the Board of Supervisors had with accepting the land, which is located north of Highway 18 just to the east of the Highway 63 bypass behind Five Star Cooperative.“I met with the co-op this morning,” said Moore, “and they are still willing to work with the county on getting a maintenance access only.”Moore said there were about five board members from Five Star Coop, and there is another meeting on April 12 to have everything finalized.“At this point there is no cost at all to the county,” said Moore. “And the cost for the access roads, well we have funds that wouldn't effect tax base at all.”Moore said the Conservation Board has about $75,000 to work with when it comes to the land.“However, these groups are reluctant to do anything until we get the title to the property,” said Moore. “We need you guys to sign off on the 28E Agreement.”For the complete story see the Nashua Reporter 3/30/2017 and New Hampton Tribune 3/31/2017.