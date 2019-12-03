Supervisors come up with plan for ‘deficiencies’

The Chickasaw County Financial Report on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday [March 5].

Of public interest is the “Management Letter” portion, in which private auditors Hacker, Nelson and Co. listed deficiencies that were noted any time during the fiscal year in regard to mileage, paid time off and disbursements, and the county stated how corrective action was being taken.

Last month, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman read the county’s tentative responses as to corrective action it was taking on each item below to the full board so that other members could give feedback before responses were sent to the private auditors.

— For more on this story, see the March 12 New Hampton Tribune.