Supervisors consider ATV petition

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors received two petitions signed by more than 100 people to allow all-terrain vehicles and utility task-terrain vehicles on county roads and heard about the risks from the county attorney on Monday, May 7.

One of the petitions, which more than 20 signed, states “It is unfair that bicycles, motorcycles, mopeds and tractors can use roads [with] hardly any restrictions.”

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources refers to these vehicles by a term that describes where they are allowed in Iowa: “off-highway vehicles.”

— For more on this story, see the May 15 New Hampton Tribune and May 17 Nashua Reporter.