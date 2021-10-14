Supervisors consider streaming meetings

Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors meetings in the near future could be live-streamed or viewed via the Internet by the consuming public.

That may be potentially good news for some who can’t attend supervisors meetings in person or have to stay home because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All board members seemed to be interested in finding out more about this process and if it would be feasible after it was brought to the attention of the board by Vice Chair Matthew Kuhn.

Whether or not an audio/video record of the meetings would be live-streamed or a link would be posted later for those that could access the recordings had not been decided upon at last Monday’s meeting.

“Would the potential of a new website help design this link?” said Board member Jacob Hackman.

Kuhn said a video could be possibly be put up on YouTube or an accessible link on the county’s website.

“I’m for it. I don’t know if it has to be live-streamed but a recording of it within eight hours,” said Hackman.

Kuhn then asked a question as to who was going to get the ball rolling on the project if it were to materialize.

“My question then moving forward is who does the leg work on that? said Kuhn. “Does that fall on me?”

— For more this story, see the Oct. 12 Tribune