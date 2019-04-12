Supervisors cut Comp Board raises

Chickasaw County’s elected officials will be getting raises next summer; it’s just not as large as the ones the Compensation Board recommended.

The Board of Supervisors last Tuesday voted to cut those pay hikes in half, and Compensation Board Chairman Michael Kennedy said after the meeting that “it’s about what we expected.”

Earlier this month, the Comp Board voted to increase elected officials pay by 6 percent, with the exception of the sheriff, who board members recommended receive a 14 percent raise to get his pay more in line with what senior patrol officers in the area receive.

