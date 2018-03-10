Supervisors deal with recorder’s departure

Chickasaw County Recorder Cindy Messersmith informed the Board of Supervisors last week that Oct. 26 would be her last day.

As in recent weeks, Messersmith again requested part-time help for the Recorder’s Office, which was looking like it would be down to one staffer when she leaves.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman read from Iowa law which said when an elected official resigns 70 days before the general elections, an appointment to fill the elected office does not have to be made. He said it was up to the board to appoint and that no special election could be called because it is so close to the general election.

