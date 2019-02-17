Supervisors discuss new county building

Board of Supervisors meeting attendee Rick Holthaus got on Monday’s agenda to discuss a draft of a request for proposals (RFP) for the future county building at 302 E. Prospect St., which is the “former veterinary building” lot next to the Community Services Building.

Holthaus was concerned the RFP was “vague,” was concerned whether discussions of the plans were being held among a couple of people, and wanted to see the county auditor be added back into the loop.

Supervisor Steve Geerts said the full building committee hadn’t met for five months or so, and “the main thing is that everybody is involved, not just one or two people.” He suggested another meeting of the full building committee.

