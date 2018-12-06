Supervisors dish out funds for mower

Chickasaw County Engineer Dusten Rolando requested funds last week from the Board of Supervisors to replace a tractor that was lost in a fire last year.

And it was quite a lot of funds.

The state bid price for a 2017 John Deere 6120E tractor mower with a full new Diamond blade that is “basically new” with 124 hours of use from Diamond Mowers of Sioux Falls, S.D., was $139,356, as budgeted in this fiscal year. The warranty is included and will go through 2019.

— For more on this story, see the June 12 New Hampton Tribune.