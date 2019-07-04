Supervisors encouraged to contribute to Ambulance Council bill

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors heard a recommendation to pay one-ninth of the attorney bill of the Chickasaw County Ambulance Council on Monday based on there being nine voting members of the council, from County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath. No action was taken.*

The board also heard how the money it allocates to the County Ambulance Council, an intergovernmental 28E, is divided among the tax base.

Attendee Doreen Cook, a Fredericksburg councilwoman, said Fredericksburg would not approve any payment until they see proof the Ambulance Council is a legitimate group, and she claims the council disbanded in 1992, an assertion disputed by former Emergency Management Director Kenny Rasing, who said he researched it with a former county attorney.

* Corrects April 5 print edition.