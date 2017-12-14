Home / News / Supervisors freeze their pay; cut increases for others

Supervisors freeze their pay; cut increases for others

Thu, 12/14/2017 - 7:30pm Bob Fenske
Comp Board had proposed large increases to help county 'catch up;' board gives elected officials 40 percent of recommendation
By: 
James Grob

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to freeze their own salaries for next year, then voted to increase the salaries of other county elected officials by a much smaller margin than what had been recommended by the Chickasaw County Compensation Board.

The supervisors’ salaries will remain the same at $28,028. The county sheriff will be paid $76,885, an increase of 5.5 percent. The county auditor will be paid $58,981, an increase of 7.3 percent. The county treasurer and county recorder will each be paid $58,973, an increase of 7.3 percent. The county attorney will be paid $101,163, an increase of 4 percent.

The salary numbers are just base salaries, and do not include the additional taxpayer money necessary to fund required employee benefits, such as health insurance and retirement savings. They will take effect for the fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2018.

 

For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune.

 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

