Supervisors freeze their pay; cut increases for others

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to freeze their own salaries for next year, then voted to increase the salaries of other county elected officials by a much smaller margin than what had been recommended by the Chickasaw County Compensation Board.

The supervisors’ salaries will remain the same at $28,028. The county sheriff will be paid $76,885, an increase of 5.5 percent. The county auditor will be paid $58,981, an increase of 7.3 percent. The county treasurer and county recorder will each be paid $58,973, an increase of 7.3 percent. The county attorney will be paid $101,163, an increase of 4 percent.

The salary numbers are just base salaries, and do not include the additional taxpayer money necessary to fund required employee benefits, such as health insurance and retirement savings. They will take effect for the fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2018.

