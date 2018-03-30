Supervisors get a good report on annual audit

The annual audit of Chickasaw County showed the county with little debt, with a steady tax rate the last three years, and favorable property valuations with ag land as a large segment.

Mental health income declined nearly 17 percent leaving a decreased ending balance. The roads budget increased in income thanks in part to grants and spent slightly more on maintenance.

Complaints from fiscal 2017 that were first exposed by a state audit of fiscal 2016 and 2017 (2015-16 and 2016-17) released in November were retread. These will be discussed in a later issue. The board had already approved for the chairman to sign the management letter, termed in the minutes as a “representation letter,” on Monday, March 12.

At the end of fiscal 2017, the county had $22.78 million invested in a broad range of capital assets, such as large road equipment, infrastructure and construction in progress.

