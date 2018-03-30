Home / News / Supervisors get a good report on annual audit

Supervisors get a good report on annual audit

Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:09am Bob Fenske
Auditor: Chickasaw County is in ‘very good’ financial position
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The annual audit of Chickasaw County showed the county with little debt, with a steady tax rate the last three years, and favorable property valuations with ag land as a large segment.
Mental health income declined nearly 17 percent leaving a decreased ending balance. The roads budget increased in income thanks in part to grants and spent slightly more on maintenance.
Complaints from fiscal 2017 that were first exposed by a state audit of fiscal 2016 and 2017 (2015-16 and 2016-17) released in November were retread. These will be discussed in a later issue. The board had already approved for the chairman to sign the management letter, termed in the minutes as a “representation letter,” on Monday, March 12.
At the end of  fiscal 2017, the county had $22.78 million invested in a broad range of capital assets, such as large road equipment, infrastructure and construction in progress.

Read more in the New Hampton Tribune and Nashua Reporter. 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here