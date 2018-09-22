Home / News / Supervisors give communication project green light

Supervisors give communication project green light

Sat, 09/22/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Public hearing draws large crowd; county board votes to move forward with bonding up to $3.25 million for project
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

At the recommendation of the 911 Board for “approach one” and in the face of overwhelming public support at a hearing on Monday night, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to move forward with additional action toward borrowing up to $3.25 million in general obligation capital loan notes.
“This doesn’t actually levy the tax,” said attorney Jason Comisky, with Ahlers and Cooney. The board will have the option to take additional action to authorize the loan issuance at a future board meeting.
The duration of the loan repayment can also be decided later.
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 20 Nashua Reporter and Sept. 21 New Hampton Tribune.

