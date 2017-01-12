Supervisors give VA Director a raise

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors gave Chickasaw County Veteran’s Affairs director Lindsay Zenner a raise during a relatively calm and quiet weekly meeting Monday at the court house.

Veterans Affairs Commission chairman David Boss informed the supervisors that the veteran’s board had voted to recommend the salary adjustment, which will go into effect on Dec. 4. Zenner’s wage will increase from $14.50 per hour to $15.50 per hour.

Boss informed the supervisors that even with the salary increase, Zenner is still the lowest-paid Veterans Affairs Director in the state. He said that there would likely be another recommendation for a salary increase in July of 2018, after Zenner has fully completed her training. Boss said Zenner has completed her state training, and has received a great deal of assistance from directors in Floyd and Mitchell counties.

The board approved the raise by 5-0 vote. All supervisors were present at the meeting.

Zenner, 24, took over the position on July 18. Dave Jacobson resigned the position early in 2017 after seven years of service.

Boss said that Zenner has gotten positive reception from veterans in the county.

“I’ve received a lot of phone calls from veterans who are quite pleased,” he said.

Jenner has attended a number of American Legion, VFW and AmVets meetings around the county in an attempt to make contact with the county’s veterans, as a part of an outreach effort.

