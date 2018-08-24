Supervisors give visitor ‘boot’

A former member of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors was removed from Monday’s board meeting after he stated that a current supervisor’s questions were “really, really stupid.”

The removal came following a report from the six-county meeting Supervisor Dave Tilkes had stated he wanted to do the communication project in phases as Winneshiek County was doing. Only the cost of the first phase was presented by the Board of Supervisors members who had attended the meeting.

Overall, the three phases of Winneshiek County’s project will be $6.2 million* ($1.8 million for phase one and $4.4 million for two and three), the Winneshiek County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Snyder said in a follow-up call.

— For more on this story see the Aug. 24 New Hampton Tribune.

*Corrects math error in print version.