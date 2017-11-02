Supervisors hear new plan for providing social services

County Social Services governing board is looking at a reorganization plan that would add more programs and shuffle some employees.County Social Services (CSS) is made of 22 counties that have come together for the past three years.In 2009, five counties came together to further advance the vision of creating a more equitable service system, while retaining the principle of local control. The intent of County Social Services (CSS) is to make funding and service availability more equitable across county lines. Since that time County Social Services is now a consortium of Allamakee, Black Hawk, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Clayton, Chickasaw, Emmet, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Kossuth, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Tama, Webster, Winnebago, Worth, Winneshiek and Wright counties.County Social Services connects persons experiencing complex life-changing challenges with innovative resources and supports to assist them in moving towards hopeful and happy lives.For the complete story see the 2/10/2017 New Hampton Tribune.