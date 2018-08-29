Home / News / Supervisors inch along comm tower project

Supervisors inch along comm tower project

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Board hires engineer for project but numerous details need to be ironed out before work begins
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors is moving ahead with the communication tower project — for the time being — after several votes last week.
Discussion from the six-county meeting informed, or misinformed, the rest of the meeting. After returning from the meeting, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed a communication tower project in Winneshiek County they had learned of that would allegedly cost $1.8 million, which was the figure for phase one of the three-phase project.
GJ Therkelsen proposed that project as well as the single phase communication tower project plan on the table in Chickasaw County, now estimated at $2.85 million to $3.2 million (with radios).
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 28 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here