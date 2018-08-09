Supervisors keep communications project alive

Rescinding a resolution made two weeks ago in which the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors set Sept. 17 as the public hearing on whether to bond for the communication tower project was voted down 2-3 by the board after discussion on Tuesday.

Supervisors Steve Geerts, Tim Zoll and Jacob Hackman voted against rescinding the public hearing.

“The public hearing’s still on,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Hackman said. It is set for Sept. 17 at the Chickasaw Events Center on North Water Street in New Hampton and is being published this week. Costs of the public hearing include the time of bond counsel and publication fees.

The board had two options Tuesday. It could stop the public hearing or hold the public hearing Sept. 17, consider moving to bond and potentially let that motion die.

Public comment was not allowed during the meeting, Hackman said.

