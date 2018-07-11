Supervisors look at contracts with Nashua

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted last week to direct Assistant County Attorney Mark Huegel to draft two consecutive law enforcement agreements with the city of Nashua.

The only difference between the seven month agreement to finish out the fiscal year and the three-year agreement starting July 1 will be rates, Sheriff Marty Hemann said.

The agreement from Dec. 1 to June 30, 2019, will be at $51.23 per hour for 160 hours a month with the payment due on Dec. 1.

The Nashua Police Department has had two officers resign in recent months, and it currently has just one — Interim Chief Ben Scholl — officer.

Under the agreement, the city of Nashua will pay the county about $8,200 a month to the Sheriff’s Office to provide law-enforcement service to the city.

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 1 Nashua Reporter and Nov. 6 New Hampton Tribune.