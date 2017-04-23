Supervisors look at moving county offices

Looking into the functionality and cost to the county of the Law and Emergency Management Center Building on North Linn Avenue, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed their options on Monday.Finding no signed contract for the building, Supervisor Jake Hackman proposed giving a 60-day notice to leave the building and presented plans to move the county officials located who currently use that building.He suggested moving Chickasaw County EMA/911 Director AJ Seely and Director of Environmental Health Staci Schutte to the County Social Services Building where there are open offices due to the loss of CSS employees. He would also move the County Engineer Dusty Rolando and his team out to the secondary roads maintenance shop and put County Attorney Pat Wegman in the Chickasaw County Courthouse.Hackman’s motion died due to a lack of second after a discussion and concerns from county officials at the meeting.County Attorney Pat Wegman said these kinds of plans need to be discussed in open sessions with county officials who can voice their opinions.For the complete story see the 4/21/2017 New Hampton Tribune.