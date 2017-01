Supervisors make number of committee assignments

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors has made the following committee assignments:E-911 Chairperson: Steve Geerts and Jacob Hackman as alternate.Emergency Management Commission: Steve Geerts and David Tilkes as alternate.Chickasaw County Child Abuse and Prevention Council: Pastor Kevin Frey and Jacob Hackman as alternate.Eastern Iowa Tourism Association: Jason Speltz and Steve Geerts as alternate.First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services: Tim Zoll and Dan Carolan as alternate.Chief Medical Examiner: Lucas Brinkman and all other physicians as deputy medical examiners for 2017. Medical Examiner Investigator: Ken Rasing.Floyd-Mitchell-Chickasaw Decatoratorization Board: Bobbi Jo O’Donnell or Sheila KobliskaFloyd-Mitchell-Chickasaw County Landfill: Tim Zoll and David Tilkes as alternate.F-M-C Community Empowerment Board: Tim ZollGovernance Board for Chickasaw Wellness Complex: Jacob Hackman County Social Services: Jacob Hackman and Dan Carolan as alternate. Heartland Insurance Risk Pool 28-E Agreement Representative: Tim Zoll and Joan E. Knoll as alternate.Iowa Governmental Health Care Plan Board (IGHCP) Representative: Steve Geerts and Jacob Hackman as alternate.INRCOG Regional Transit: Steve GeertsINRCOG TEA 23: Steve GeertsIowa Northland Regional Council of Governments: Steve GeertsIowa Northland Regional Housing Council: David TilkesIowa Northland Regional Housing Authority: David TilkesJuvenile Detention First and Second Judicial District 28-E Agreement: Tim Zoll and Dan Carolan as alternate.Local Board of Health-3 year term (2015-2018): Dan CarolanMental Health Advisory Committee: Jacob HackmanNortheast Iowa Community Action Program: David Tilkes and Dan Carolan as alternate.Pathways and Cedar Valley Mental Health: Jacob HackmanRegional Hazardous Materials Respond Group: Steve Geerts and Dan Carolan as alternate.Resource Conservation and Development Commission: Tim Zoll and Dan Carolan as alternate.Resource Enhancement and Protection: Tim ZollTurkey River Watershed Project: Dan Carolan and David Tilkes as alternate.Cedar River Watershed Project: Tim Zoll and David Tilkes as alternate.Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Project: Steve Geerts and Jacob Hackman as alternate.Adolph Munson Park Task Force: Dan CarolanNortheast Iowa Resource, Conservation and Development: Dan CarolanCedar Valley Resource, Conservation and Development: Tim Zoll and David Tilkes as alternate.Workforce Development: David TilkesCourthouse Security Committee: Tim Zoll.