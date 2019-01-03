Supervisors make statement on absentee ballot due date

The Chickasaw County Board approved a resolution that mirrors a Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors resolution pertaining to changing the cutoff date for absentee ballots so they would have to be received in each auditor’s office by Election Day to be counted.

Chickasaw Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman said last week he wanted to send a letter supporting that lawmakers in Des Moines look into the issue.

The resolution refers to a contested race in House District 55 including Winneshiek County last cycle, in which Democrat Kayla Koether trailed incumbent Republican Michael Bergan by nine votes. Twenty-nine uncounted absentee ballots in the race had a bar code printed at the Waterloo postal processing center that said they were mailed on time.

Koether sued, and a judge sent it to the house to decide the response.

