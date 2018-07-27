Home / News / Supervisors may demolish ‘vet’ building

Supervisors may demolish ‘vet’ building

Fri, 07/27/2018 - 8:54pm Bob Fenske
Board seeks quotes, discuss where to move items currently being stored in the building
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed potentially demolishing a county building that stands east of the Community Services Building on East Prospect, namely the “former vet building” which used to be a veterinarian’s office before the county purchased it years ago.
“I did measure it this morning, it’s 25 by 148 feet, approximately,” Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman said Monday.
Supervisor Steve Geerts suggested digging out the foundation and basement.
Hackman said the basement occupies only the front quarter of the building.
Geerts noted the city of New Hampton was working on a new ordinance to dig out basements and recommended doing so.
Though there was not ordinance to do so at present, digging out the basement would make it easier to install footings later, Hackman said.
The utilities will have to be disconnected and capped.

— For more on this story, see the July 27 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

