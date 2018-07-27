Supervisors may demolish ‘vet’ building

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed potentially demolishing a county building that stands east of the Community Services Building on East Prospect, namely the “former vet building” which used to be a veterinarian’s office before the county purchased it years ago.

“I did measure it this morning, it’s 25 by 148 feet, approximately,” Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman said Monday.

Supervisor Steve Geerts suggested digging out the foundation and basement.

Hackman said the basement occupies only the front quarter of the building.

Geerts noted the city of New Hampton was working on a new ordinance to dig out basements and recommended doing so.

Though there was not ordinance to do so at present, digging out the basement would make it easier to install footings later, Hackman said.

The utilities will have to be disconnected and capped.

