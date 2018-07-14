Supervisors may move county offices

The County Board of Supervisors brainstormed options Monday for more efficient use of office space for the County Attorney’s Office and other satellite buildings.

The office is currently located in the FS building, at 1928 Linn. Until a fire eight years ago, it had been located diagonally across from the courthouse.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman and County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath researched legal requirements for placement of various county offices, including the county attorney’s office.

Hackman shared some ongoing spending figures on county offices that are spread around rental properties. Departmental needs from buildings were discussed.

Though a committee on the topic exists, it had not yet met as of Monday, to the recollection of two officials in attendance.

