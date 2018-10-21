Supervisors mull over remaining health reserve funds

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors passed on Monday four resolutions to transfer departmental funds that had been paid into a pre-2013 county health care reserve fund back to four separate budget areas whence they came.

The board also further discussed the remainder of the reserve fund balance, which has been mentioned for possible capital project use, with private audit firm Hacker Nelson and Co., and heard an update on one potential capital project, the county-owned building east of 260 E. Prospect, a former veterinary office.

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 19 New Hampton Tribune.