Supervisors not sold on TRIBE

After first meeting with the Board of Supervisors a couple weeks ago, TRIBE Trail Committee members Rick Kramer and Megan Baltes returned to request funding from the county.But at least one supervisor isn’t sure the county should provide funds for the project.The committee is asking for $10,000 to help buy into the plan and the funding will help when the committee is applying for grants.Kramer suggested options such as paying the funding over three years to the board.For the complete story see the 1/6/2017 New Hampton Tribune.