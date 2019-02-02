Home / News / Supervisors OK ProLaw server quote

Sat, 02/02/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Data Processing Director Ray Armel presented pricing options for the ProLaw software through the Iowa County Attorneys Case Management Project, and the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved the quote.
The purpose of the ICACMP, the sharing agreement states, is to make available a case management program or programs which are uniformly accepted, compatible and able to integrate with other local and state criminal justice agencies and adapted to the needs and requirements of Iowa county attorneys, and to provide for future development, improve- ment and training in the use of the programs for Iowa county attorneys.
A written quote Armel provided on Jan. 28 states total initial startup costs for hardware and software are estimated to be $10,056. Total hardware for an on-site server in the county will run $6,486 a year. Software startup cost will be $3,570.
