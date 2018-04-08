A temporary agreement for the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office to share law enforcement services with the Nashua Police Department from Aug. 7 through Oct. 31 was approved by the County Board of Supervisors on Monday. Nashua City Council is tentatively slated to consider the agreement on Aug. 7.

With the attrition of three Nashua Police officers in a little over a year’s time, most recently the loss of former Police Chief Travis Martin to Bremer County over a month ago, representatives of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office attended Nashua City Council on July 16 to consider options to improve coverage temporarily.

“They’re down to, right now … their current [Interim Police] Chief Ben Scholl, and … one other officer, and they’re supported by some of their reserve officers,” Sheriff Marty Hemann told the Board of Supervisors on Monday. Reserve officers cannot complete all the calls that full-time certified officers can, and a reserve’s position is intended for backup, he said.

*Correction*

In regard to “Supervisors OK temporary help for PD,” Aug. 2 and 3, Sheriff Marty Hemann says his final statement was that it would not require any overtime hours from his department to cover the Nashua Police Department in a temporary contract slated to run Aug. 7 through Oct. 31.

Also, Interim Police Chief Ben Scholl is the one who is “coming back” — because he is away studying at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy — to work at the Big 4 Fair; the Tribune-Reporter apologizes.