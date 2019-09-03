Home / News / Supervisors reduce amount of tax increase

Supervisors reduce amount of tax increase

Sat, 03/09/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Board approves $241,000 in ‘property tax relief’ for 2020
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to effectively reduce the combined county tax asking to $8.74575 per $1,000 assessed valuation.
That’s nearly 13 cents higher than the rate set last year, nearly a 1.5 percent increase, but nearly 30 cents lower than what was budgeted last month. The reduction amounts to $241,399 — the difference of total tax intake based on the $9.04146 proposed versus about $8.75 actual rates.
Board members who supported a motion to leave the levy at $9.04, which was a 4.9 percent increase, said they favored using the funds to pay for “capital projects” such as improving the county’s radio communication, building or sanitary sewer infrastructure.
The board heard three comments from the public, all in support of lowering taxes.
