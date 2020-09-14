Supervisors remove Johnson

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors, after meeting in closed session for about 35 minutes, voted Tuesday to remove a member of the Board of Health three weeks after supervisors had voted to allow him to stay on the board.

Little was said when the Board of Supervisors came back to open session, but supervisors voted 3-2 to remove Terry Johnson from the board.

In the “order of removal” the supervisors sent Johnson on Wednesday, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman wrote that the “reasons cited for the removal included Johnson making inappropriate and lewd comments in public meetings, Johnson’s lack of professionalism toward staff and other board members, and Johnson’s negative portrayal of the department to the public, which Board of Public Health members asserted was not consistent with the department’s purpose or in the best interests of the citizens of Chickasaw County.”

Johnson said he was “expecting it,” but again expressed his frustration at the process.

“I know what they were up to,” he said. “They want me off because I was asking too many questions.”

Supervisor Tim Zoll, who represents the Nashua area, made the motion, which was seconded by David Tilkes. Hackman joined those two in voting for Johnson’s removal while Supervisors Steve Geerts and Jason Byrne voted against the motion.

Johnson now has 30 days to ask for a public hearing.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 15 Tribune