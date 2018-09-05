Home / News / Supervisors revise HR job description

Supervisors revise HR job description

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 7:01am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Chickasaw County’s current human resources contractor, Paul Greufe, questioned the County Board of Supervisors on its current request for proposals with regard to HR and union negotiations.
The submittal of a proposal a few weeks ago started discussion as to whether to seek an attorney for the HR position. Discussion continued April 30 at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
“I much less received the HR RFP than requested it,” Greufe said. “Is there a requirement that your next HR person has a law degree because that’s what this says?”
“My recommendation would be to do the RFP and include HR people,” Greufe said. “Maybe there’s someone in the community that would have that HR experience that you would consider. … If it gets to a point where we have liability, that’s where previously we’ve ... brought in Heartland. … If you bring in an attorney from Des Moines and they spend as much time as I do up here my guess would be to just hire a full time HR person would be much more cost effective.”
— For more on this story, see the May 8 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here