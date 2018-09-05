Supervisors revise HR job description

Chickasaw County’s current human resources contractor, Paul Greufe, questioned the County Board of Supervisors on its current request for proposals with regard to HR and union negotiations.

The submittal of a proposal a few weeks ago started discussion as to whether to seek an attorney for the HR position. Discussion continued April 30 at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

“I much less received the HR RFP than requested it,” Greufe said. “Is there a requirement that your next HR person has a law degree because that’s what this says?”

“My recommendation would be to do the RFP and include HR people,” Greufe said. “Maybe there’s someone in the community that would have that HR experience that you would consider. … If it gets to a point where we have liability, that’s where previously we’ve ... brought in Heartland. … If you bring in an attorney from Des Moines and they spend as much time as I do up here my guess would be to just hire a full time HR person would be much more cost effective.”

