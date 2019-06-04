Supervisors revising RFP for county building

In an update regarding “the Community Services building,” Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors ruled out using a former accountant’s office on the market and Chairman Jacob Hackman pressed the board to revise a request for proposals of county specs in a new addition — or whatever it winds up being — which he drafted two months ago for an architect to perform a feasibility study.

Goals are to move county staff from the 1928 N. Linn Ave. offices, solve storage lost from the “old vet” building, and as Emergency Management Director Jeff Bernatz requested, to put his staff near the Chickasaw County Rescue Squad, which is housed at the Community Services building at 260 E. Prospect.

Hackman shared the results of an inquiry into potentially using the former office building of accountants Hacker, Nelson and Co. at 9 N. Locust Ave.

