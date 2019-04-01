Supervisors slash raises

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to lower the Nov. 28 recommendation of the County Compensation Board for elected officials other than the supervisors by 85 percent, from $10,000 to $1,500.

At budget time, the Board of Supervisors can leave the recommendations of the Compensation Board the same or decrease them by an equal percentage, but “may adopt a decrease in compensation paid to supervisors irrespective of the county compensation board’s recommended compensation schedule.”

Supervisors Steve Geerts and Jason Byrne made several motions from lowering the recommendation by 25 percent to 75 percent that were each voted down by Tim Zoll, David Tilkes and Jacob Hackman. Zoll moved to decrease the amount by 80 percent, with Geerts, Byrne and Hackman voting against.

Hackman cited calls from taxpayers at odds with the proposed raises.

