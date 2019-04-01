Home / News / Supervisors slash raises

Supervisors slash raises

Fri, 01/04/2019 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
Board reduces increases for elected county officials from $10,000 to $1,500
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to lower the Nov. 28 recommendation of the County Compensation Board for elected officials other than the supervisors by 85 percent, from $10,000 to $1,500.
At budget time, the Board of Supervisors can leave the recommendations of the Compensation Board the same or decrease them by an equal percentage, but “may adopt a decrease in compensation paid to supervisors irrespective of the county compensation board’s recommended compensation schedule.”
Supervisors Steve Geerts and Jason Byrne made several motions from lowering the recommendation by 25 percent to 75 percent that were each voted down by Tim Zoll, David Tilkes and Jacob Hackman. Zoll moved to decrease the amount by 80 percent, with Geerts, Byrne and Hackman voting against.
Hackman cited calls from taxpayers at odds with the proposed raises.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 4 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here