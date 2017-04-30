Supervisors still want to shuffle county buildings

Continuing what they say is their effort to save the county money, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors once again discussed moving county offices to reduce renting fees.Supervisor Steve Geerts said he didn’t disagree that the buildings being rented are costing the county money but he doesn’t want the board to jump into something.“We have to look long term,” said Geerts.After looking at a variety of options, the board has decided to look into building on to one of the buildings, the Community Services Building that houses Public Health, Veterans Affairs and the Rescue Squad, they currently own.For the complete story see the 4/28/2017 New Hampton Tribune.